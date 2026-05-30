Detroit man accused of forcing driver to travel at gunpoint before motorist escapes

A 20-year-old Detroit man is facing six charges after a motorist said he was forced to drive at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the People's Market on Auburn Avenue in Pontiac, Michigan, around 5:48 p.m. after a 23-year-old man told officials he had been kidnapped at gunpoint. The sheriff's office said he traveled to a place in Detroit to pick up a female friend.

When the Eastpointe, Michigan, man arrived, an individual entered his vehicle "armed with what appeared to be a handgun" and threatened to shoot the driver if he did not travel to Pontiac, according to officials. The motorist drove to the People's Market and then left the vehicle on foot, leaving the suspect behind.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies identified Demarco Roosevelt Bradberry Jr. as the suspect and learned through investigation that he had entered a Pontiac home on the 1200 block of Carriage Circle. Detectives then began surveillance at the residence.

Bradberry later left the home and drove away in a vehicle. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody, the sheriff's office said. They found a plastic air-powered handgun in his waistband while arresting him.

Online court records show Bradberry is charged with one count each of armed robbery, unlawful imprisonment and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and three counts of felony firearm. The sheriff's office said he was arraigned on Monday and denied bond.

If convicted, Bradberry faces up to life in prison.