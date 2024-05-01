Detroit man sentenced to prison in 2021 shooting death of woman

Stellantis revenue falls, concerns over "water wars" at Michigan high schools and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison for the 2021 shooting death of a woman following a vehicle crash, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced.

Riondre Griffin, 21, was convicted of one count of second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle and felony firearm. Griffin received a two- to five-year sentence for the carrying a concealed weapon charge.

State officials say on Nov. 7, 2021, Griffin fatally shot the woman after intentionally crashing into her car.

The woman got out to check on her car when Griffin demanded money for the damages. The woman then refused and drove away. Griffin, who was driving a pickup with two other men inside, pulled alongside her and shot her four times.

"A young woman's life was tragically cut short by meaningless, senseless violence," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "I hope this sentence offers a sense of closure and justice for her loved ones."