Detroit man pleads guilty in $16 million federal student aid fraud case

A Detroit man accused of leading a years-old student aid fraud scheme and embezzeling $16 million pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal prosecutors say that between January 2015 and February 2024, 42-year-old Brandon Robinson submitted student aid claims for 1,200 people at more than 100 schools in 24 states. Officials say the scheme involved a group called the "straw students," who were enrolled for the sole purpose of receiving aid.

Officials say more than $10 million of the money was distributed. Additionally, Robinson filed over 100 unemployment insurance claims between April 2020 and March 2023, receiving $1 million in benefits.

"Scams like this steal money from hardworking taxpayers and legitimate students and that is unacceptable," said John Woolley, special agent in charge of the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General Central Regional Office. "The OIG and our law enforcement partners are committed to fighting student aid fraud and we will continue to aggressively pursue those that participate in these types of crimes."

Robinson will be sentenced on Sept. 1, 2026. He faces up to 20 years in prison.