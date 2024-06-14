Detroit man who left restaurant without paying arrested after returning to get phone, had cocaine on him

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man and two other people left a restaurant without paying for their food, but a cell phone was left and the man was arrested after he returned to the restaurant.

On June 7, officers responded to the Kona Grill restaurant at 30 E. Big Beaver Road after employees reported having issues with three customers.

The man and two women ordered drinks and food at the bar. After being served, they allegedly became belligerent with employees and left the restaurant without paying, taking their drinks in the glasses they were served in.

Officers arrived after the suspects had left, but a cell phone was left behind at the bar where they were sitting.

Later that evening, officers were called back to the restaurant because the man had allegedly returned.

When officers arrived, they found the man exiting the restaurant and took the 36-year-old into custody. Officers noticed he had a plastic wrapper under his foot, and when they asked him what it was, they admitted that it was cocaine.

He was arrested and taken to the Troy Police Lock-up Facility for larceny in a building, possession of cocaine and defrauding an innkeeper.