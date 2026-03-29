Detroit man injured in reported shooting on I-96, Michigan State Police say

The Michigan State Police is investigating after a Detroit man told law enforcement he was injured in a shooting on Interstate 96 Saturday afternoon.

The 33-year-old man told at least one dispatcher around 4:55 p.m. that a bullet had struck him and was driving himself to the hospital, according to the state agency. He told troopers at the health care facility that he was on eastbound I-96, west of Southfield Freeway, when a black sedan pulled alongside his vehicle.

An individual then fired a shot out of the sedan, officials, who cited the man's testimony, said. The severity of his injuries has yet to be disclosed.

First Lieutenant Mike Shaw with the Michigan State Police said troopers used license plate readers and "other tools" to identify the sedan.

Law enforcement has since executed a search warrant at a home in Detroit and located several suspects along with the vehicle.

The state agency have yet to disclose whether any arrests have been made.