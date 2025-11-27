Detroit man in critical condition, 2 arrested after shooting at Rochester Hills condo

A Detroit man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thanksgiving at a Rochester Hills condominium, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Rochdale Court.

When deputies arrived, they found a 44-year-old Detroit man with blood on his clothing outside of a condominium. The man was treated at the scene and later taken to an area hospital, authorities said.

Two adults, one from Detroit and one from Rochester Hills, were arrested at the condominium complex. Investigators recovered a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun from the scene.

Deputies say the shooting may have been the result of a domestic dispute.

An investigation is ongoing.