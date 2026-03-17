Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit man hospitalized for burns after Warren industrial accident

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

An employee was burned during an industrial accident in Warren, Michigan. 

The 64-year-old Detroit man had burn injuries to his hands, chest and head after the incident about 8 a.m. Monday in the 22000 block of Ryan Road, the Warren Fire Department said. 

After initial treatment on scene from Warren firefighter-paramedics, the employee was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital for further evaluation and treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

The incident was initially reported as an explosion, but that was not the case, the fire department said. First responders have since learned that workers were trying to diagnose and repair a piece of mechanized heavy equipment. 

There were no other reported injuries, and no continuing hazard as a result. 

The Warren Fire Department reminds individuals working with heavy equipment to take appropriate safety precautions, including the use of proper protective clothing and eye protection," the department said. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue