Detroit man found guilty in deadly shooting over card game

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 6, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 6, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 6, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man charged with fatally shooting another man in a card game was found guilty on Friday, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced.

Lashawn Wells, 46, was convicted of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm. He faces a potential life sentence.

Officials say Wells shot and killed 41-year-old Marquell Scholar nine times following an altercation during a card game.

"That a game of cards should result in murder is a tragedy, and I am grateful to see the jury bring accountability to this senseless crime," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 25.