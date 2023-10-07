Watch CBS News
Detroit man found guilty in deadly shooting over card game

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man charged with fatally shooting another man in a card game was found guilty on Friday, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced.

Lashawn Wells, 46, was convicted of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm. He faces a potential life sentence.

Officials say Wells shot and killed 41-year-old Marquell Scholar nine times following an altercation during a card game.

"That a game of cards should result in murder is a tragedy, and I am grateful to see the jury bring accountability to this senseless crime," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

