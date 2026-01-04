Detroit man accused of having child pornography on his phone

A Detroit man is charged with one count each of possession of child pornography and receipt or distribution of child pornography, according to federal court documents filed on Wednesday.

Federal search warrants were executed at Malik Jamal Rashad Trice's home on New Year's Eve, the affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan said. During the search, law enforcement found an iPhone next to where he slept.

Court documents said Trice told officials the phone belonged to him.

Law enforcement found around 10 to 15 videos that "met the federal definition of child pornography" in the "recently deleted" section of the Photos application while searching his phone, the affidavit said.

Officials also found "multiple chats" on the encrypted messaging application Telegram with groups and other people requesting and distributing child pornography, according to court documents.

One conversation on Telegram that was dated "on or about" Sept. 26 of last year showed that Trice sent "a number of files" with titles that were "consistent with those of files containing child pornography" to another app user, the affidavit said.

Trice is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Court documents show he was born in 1990, though his exact birthdate wasn't disclosed.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.