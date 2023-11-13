Detroit man faces 8 charges for stolen vehicle, fleeing police in Eastpointe

(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and fleeing police in Eastpointe.

Melvin Cooley-Cline IV, of Detroit, is charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, unlawful driving away of an automobile, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting/obstructing a police officer, felony firearm, altering ID marks on a firearm, and driving while license suspended.

He was arraigned on Monday, Nov. 13, and received a $250,000 cash/surety bond. He is also required to have a mental evaluation. If released, he must wear a steel GPS tether, have no weapons, have no contact with the victims, not leave Michigan, no driving, be on house arrest, and have no alcohol or drugs.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Eastpointe police spotted Cooley-Cline in the stolen vehicle and pursued him. He drove into a field, and one of the officers struck the vehicle. Police said Cooley-Cline got out of the car and ran, but was arrested.

He was in possession of a firearm and another was found in the vehicle.

"Fleeing from the police not only puts officers and innocent people at risk but also makes things worse for the person doing it. By prosecuting those who choose to run, we send a strong message that we won't tolerate such dangerous actions in our community. We're committed to keeping everyone safe, including our police, as they work to protect and serve," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a press release.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 21, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Nov. 28.