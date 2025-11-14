Detroit man charged with robbing banks in Ann Arbor, Ferndale

A 68-year-old Detroit man is accused of robbing several banks throughout Southeast Michigan.

On Nov. 11, Ferndale police responded to the First Merchants Bank, located at 22635 Woodward Avenue, around 1:10 p.m. for a report of a robbery. Bank employees told police that a man entered the bank with a note demanding money from a teller. The man made off with approximately $400. No one was injured during the robbery.

Ferndale police say the suspect, later identified as Alvin Myron Murray, allegedly robbed an Ann Arbor bank on Nov. 7.

Murray was arrested on Nov. 13. Police say Murray allegedly robbed a bank in Mt. Clemens just before his arrest.

"Our investigators worked quickly, collaborating with Ann Arbor PD, Southfield PD, and the Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force to track down and arrest the suspect. This is another great example of interagency cooperation. Once again, ALPR technology proved valuable in identifying and locating our suspect," said Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi in a statement.

Murray was arraigned Friday on one count of bank robbery and issued a $250,000 bond.

"Bank robberies endanger employees and customers," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "Thanks to law enforcement, the message to this defendant and any other would-be robbers is, you might get away from the scene, but you won't get away with the crime."

If convicted, Murray could face up to life in prison. He is due back in court on Nov. 24.