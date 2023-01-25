Detroit man, 32, charged with assaulting officers

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged in connection to the assault of Detroit police officers on Jan. 16.

Billie T. Hill, 32, of Detroit, has been charged with four counts of felonious assault and four counts of felony firearm.

The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 16, at about 7:40 a.m. at a gas station in the 22640 block of West Eight Mile Road.

Police responded to the location on reports of a man with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found the defendant, Hill, inside the gas station with a gun drawn.

Hill allegedly pointed the gun at the officers, and the officers then fired shots, striking Hill.

After that, Hill allegedly grabbed his gun again, and officers fired another shot, disarming him.

He was transported to a local hospital.

Hill was arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and given a $150,000 cash/surety bond, according to the prosecutor's office.

A bond redetermination hearing is set for Friday, Jan. 27, and his probable cause conference is set for Feb. 1.

In addition, his preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 6.