Detroit man charged in decades-old sexual assault cases connected to untested rape kits

A Detroit man has been arrested and charged in connection with three sexual assault cases that happened years ago and were later pursued by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office Sexual Assault Kit Task Force.

Akida Diaba Dudley, 51, was scheduled for an arraignment hearing Wednesday morning in 36th District Court.

The three cases are connected to over 11,000 sexual assault evidence kits found in a Detroit Police Department evidence storage facility in 2009. Those evidence kits, dating from 1984 through 2009, had never been submitted for DNA testing, and the follow up became known as the Detroit Rape Kit Project.

The prosecutor's office relayed the following details of the three investigations that went to court against this specific defendant:

June 9, 1997 case

A 30-year-old woman was standing near a bus stop at Grand River Road and West Warren when a man drove up beside her and got out of his car. He then displayed a knife and forced her into the vehicle. He later pulled over and sexually assaulted the woman; she was left outside with little clothing on. She was treated at a local hospital and a sexual assault kit was completed. But the evidence at the Detroit Police Department went untested for several years, the press release said.

Charges from this incident: Criminal sexual conduct-first degree, criminal sexual conduct-third degree.

Sept. 22, 1997 case

A 16-year-old female was standing at a bus stop at Livernois and Fenkell when a man drove up and asked if she needed a ride. The teen thought she recognized the man and got into the car. The man drove her to another location and demanded sex; he had an ice pick and threatened to stab her. After the assault, he drove off. A sexual assault kit was completed and taken to the Detroit Police Department, but it was not tested at that time.

Charges from this incident: Criminal sexual conduct-first degree, criminal sexual conduct-third degree.

Aug. 9, 2004 case

An 18-year-old woman was walking in the area of Fenkell and Wyoming in Detroit when a man drove up next to her. She thought he had a gun, he actually had a knife. She was assaulted and then released on Seven Mile Road. She filed a police report, a sexual assault kit was completed and turned over to the Detroit Police Department, but it was not tested at that time.

Charges from this incident: Criminal sexual conduct-first degree, criminal sexual conduct-third degree.

After the discovery of the untested evidence kits in 2009, a coalition of interested agencies, with the assistance of Department of Justice grant money, started following up on those investigations. There have been 260 convictions made so far.

"There are currently other cases being investigated at this time," the prosecutor's office said in its press release. "We support our courageous survivors who are willing to come forward and prosecute these cases after waiting for so long for justice.