Detroit man charged with murder after chase with Warren police kills another driver

A Detroit man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a high-speed chase with Warren police that killed a 71-year-old woman.

Anthony Eugene-Douglas Grier, Jr., 33, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree fleeing from a police officer in a vehicle and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on May 24, when prosecutors say Grier was seen driving a Chrysler 300 around 70 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone on Van Dyke Avenue in Warren. When police attempted to stop Grier, prosecutors say he drove on the sidewalk and in the middle turn lane, traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph and disobeying traffic lights.

Police continued their pursuit of Grier until he drove through South Van Dyke Avenue and 9 Mile Road, where he reportedly struck an eastbound vehicle, driven by 71-year-old Wendy Drew, before striking a second vehicle. Drew, who was the lone occupant, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Officials say a man, later identified as Grier, was seen running from the area of the vehicle allegedly involved in the crash. He was later arrested.

Grier was arraigned Tuesday, denied bail and remanded to jail.

"This matter is a prime example of the peril that results from a driver failing to stop for police. It is a terrible tragedy that an innocent woman was killed. The Warren Police Department can be commended for their efforts to protect the public and prevent what could have been an even greater loss of life," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement. "The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office will prosecute the defendant to the fullest extent of the law."

Grier is back in court for a probable cause conference on June 5. He has a preliminary examination on June 12.

"Nothing can replace the life of Wendy Drew, but my office will seek justice for her and her family," Lucido said.