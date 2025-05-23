Detroit man charged in with murder in 2022 fatal Madison Heights shooting

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

A Detroit man is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2022 shooting death of another man in Madison Heights.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, 32-year-old Nino Denzel-Wesley Red also faces three firearm charges. If convicted, he could face life without parole for the murder charge.

He is accused of shooting and killing David Willis II on Dec. 19, 2022. Prosecutors say Willis was leaving a restaurant in Madison Heights when a vehicle pulled up beside him. After a verbal altercation, Denzel-Wesley allegedly shot Willis multiple times before leaving.

An investigation by the Madison Heights Police Department and the FBI identified Denzel-Wesley as the shooter.

"Madison Heights Police and FBI refused to give up on this case. Thanks to their efforts over the last two years, we now have an opportunity to bring David Willis' killer to justice," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Families of murder victims never really stop grieving their loss and we never stop working to hold murderers accountable."