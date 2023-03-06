Detroit man arraigned in murder of friend's 1-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been arraigned in the murder of his friend's one-year-old daughter, Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced.

LeRoy Metoyer III, 37, of Detroit, is accused of fatally assaulting one-year-old Justice Starks.

The incident happened on Nov. 29, 2022, at a residence in the 19200 block of Lancashire St. in Detroit.

According to police, Metoyer allegedly was caring for his friend's one-year-old when he fatally assaulted the infant.

Medics were called, and the infant was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Officials say the medical examiner determined the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

Metoyer was charged with one count of felony murder and one count of first-degree child abuse.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail on March 4. Officials say complete facts and evidence will be placed on record at the preliminary examination.

His probable cause conference is on March 13, and his preliminary examination is on March 20.