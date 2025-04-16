Watch CBS News
Detroit man charged with murder in death of missing woman

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

A Detroit man is charged in connection with the death of 34-year-old Jessica Bedford, who was reported missing in 2020.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Keyvonte Deshawn Clark, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, mutilation of a dead body, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

Prosecutors accuse Clark of fatally shooting Bedford in May 2020 and disposing of her body. Bedford's body has not been found.

An investigation led to Clark's arrest on Tuesday, nearly five years after Bedford was last seen.

