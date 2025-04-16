Detroit man charged with murder in death of missing woman

Police situation in Westland; Rochester schools ends DEI director role; and more top stories

Police situation in Westland; Rochester schools ends DEI director role; and more top stories

Police situation in Westland; Rochester schools ends DEI director role; and more top stories

A Detroit man is charged in connection with the death of 34-year-old Jessica Bedford, who was reported missing in 2020.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Keyvonte Deshawn Clark, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, mutilation of a dead body, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

Prosecutors accuse Clark of fatally shooting Bedford in May 2020 and disposing of her body. Bedford's body has not been found.

An investigation led to Clark's arrest on Tuesday, nearly five years after Bedford was last seen.