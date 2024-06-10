Detroit man charged with the alleged human trafficking of 2 victims, police say

Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories

Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories

Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been arraigned on charges in Madison Heights in connection to the human trafficking of at least two people, police said.

Kevin Johnson, 31, was arraigned on the charges of torture, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of prostitution/transporting person, two counts of prostitution/accepting earnings, two counts of human trafficking enterprise causing injury and assault and battery.

Kevin Johnson, 31, of Detroit Madison Heights Police Deparment

Madison Heights police say the charges stem from Johnson being accused of human trafficking at least two victims for prostitution. Johnson allegedly sexually assaulted one of the victims at least two times, along with physically assaulting her too.

Michigan State Police and Homeland Security assisted Madison Heights police with the investigation.

He was given a $750,000 cash/surety bond and is lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

If anyone is a victim of human trafficking or knows a victim, they are urged to call the Common Ground Human Traffic Crisis Hotline at 248-451-2622.

In addition, anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Height Detective Koehler at 248-837-2732 or the police department at 248-585-2100.