Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of custodian outside elementary school

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man outside an elementary school earlier this month.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Kevin Flagg, 43, was arraigned on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Flagg received a $250,000 cash/surety bond. Following a hearing on July 13, his bond was reduced to $150,000.

On July 2, police responded to the Chrysler Elementary School. Prosecutors allege that Flagg was involved in a fight with the victim, identified as Devin Burns, before he pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

Police located the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. Burns was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Detroit Public School Community District confirmed that the victim was a contracted custodian. The district said no students or staff were in the building at the time of the shooting, and summer school had already been dismissed.

Flagg is due back in court on July 20 for a probable cause conference and on July 27 for a preliminary examination.