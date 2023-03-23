Detroit man charged after beating puppy for breaking his sunglasses

(CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Detroit man has been charged after he allegedly violently beat a blue pitbull puppy and put the dog in a garbage can.

The man has been charged with one count of second-degree animals-killing/torturing, a 7-year felony, and one count of abandoning/cruelty to one animal, a 93-day misdemeanor.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, on March 1, at a residence in the 7380 block of Mettetal St., the puppy broke the man's sunglasses and he recorded himself beating the puppy.

In addition, on March 15, the man allegedly put the dog inside a garbage can outside of the home.

The prosecutor's office says the dog survived these incidents.

The Detroit Police Department and the Michigan Humane Society investigated the incident and arrested the man on March 21.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says that the defendant's name cannot be released because the magistrate hasn't signed the warrant request yet.

"The alleged actions against the defendant are extremely disturbing," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "This case will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."