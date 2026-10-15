Detroit man accused of assaulting sister and stabbing her dog

A Detroit man was charged in connection with the assault of his 25-year-old sister and the non-fatal stabbing of her dog, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office says.

Joshua Shakur Leroy Cawthon, 18, was charged with one count of first-degree animal killing or torturing, one count of felonious assault, and one count of domestic violence.

Cawthon and the victim were residing together at the 16500 block of Lesure Street in Detroit at the time of the incident, when they were allegedly involved in a verbal altercation on Oct. 3 at around 9:54 p.m., prosecutors say.

It is alleged that the altercation escalated, and Cawthon produced a pocketknife, threatened the victim and stabbed the victim's dog, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that Cawthon turned himself in to the Detroit Detention Center on Oct. 13.

Cawthon was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in the 36th District Court before Magistrate William Burton and received a $10,000 personal bond.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Shawn Jacque.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.