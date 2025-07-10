Detroit man arrested after police notice hidden compartment in car, allegedly find concealed pistol

A Detroit man was arrested in Shelby Township after a pistol was allegedly found during a traffic stop, Shelby Township Police reported.

The traffic stop occurred at approximately 2 a.m. June 24 near Van Dyke and 21 Mile Road. During the stop, the driver allowed officers to search his vehicle, a silver Chrysler.

"Upon searching the vehicle, the officer noticed several loose panels throughout the vehicle that were not consistent with this type of car. A .40 caliber semi-automatic Glock pistol was discovered concealed in a hidden compartment below the vehicle's radio," the report said. "Officers also found a fully loaded magazine under a seat in the vehicle."

The driver did not have a concealed pistol license, and the weapon was not registered to him. He was then arrested and taken to the Shelby Township Police Department.

Rolando Hunt Jr. was arraigned later that day at 41-A District Court on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon, the report said. Bond was set at $5,000 personal bond, and he was released from jail pending further proceedings.

"I want to take a moment and recognize the outstanding work of our officers that located a firearm hidden in a concealed compartment during a traffic stop," Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert J. Shelide said. "Great instincts, great training and great follow-through."