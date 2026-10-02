Detroit man accused of shooting at 2 women trying to drive away from fight

Bond was set at $100,000 for a Detroit man accused of shooting at two women who were trying to drive away from a fight.

Rico Decarlos Jones Jr., 20, was arraigned on Thursday in 44th District Court in Royal Oak, the Royal Oak Police Department said. Jones was one of two people arrested in the incident; the other was a 19-year-old Troy woman who was released pending further investigation.

"Fortunately, no one was seriously injured or killed," Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore said about the incident.

The altercation happened shortly before 8:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Fifth Street and Williams Street, the police report said. Two women told police that they were involved in a physical fight with another woman, and a man shot at their vehicle as they tried to drive away from the scene.

The vehicle was damaged by gunfire, but the bullets did not strike anyone inside.

The two women then went to the police station, which was a few blocks away, to report the shooting.

Investigators recovered several empty shell casings at the scene. The Royal Oak Police Department and the Troy Police Special Investigations Unit located and arrested both suspects without further incident.

Jones is charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and two counts of felony firearm. His next court hearing is tentatively set for Oct. 9.

The investigation continues. Police ask that anyone with information that can assist them contact the Royal Oak Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 248-246-3515.