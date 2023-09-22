Detroit man accused of strangling 33-year-old girlfriend to death

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 22, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 22, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A 56-year-old Detroit man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly strangling his girlfriend to death.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Maurice Allison was charged in connection to the death of 33-year-old Stacie Davis.

At about 8:10 p.m. on Sept. 17, Detroit officers responded to the 14140 block of Pfent Street after receiving a report of an overdose. When they arrived, they found Davis inside the residence, suffering from blunt force trauma to her head and face.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigation led to the arrest of Allison on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Allison is accused of strangling Davis to death.

Allison was arraigned on the first-degree murder charge on Friday, Sept. 22.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 6, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 13.