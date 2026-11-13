Detroit man, 18, accused of fatally shooting his father following argument

An 18-year-old Detroit man is accused of fatally shooting his father following an argument earlier this week.

Detroit police responded to a home in the 15400 block of Iliad Street around 7:22 p.m. on Nov. 11 for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Albert Demarest lying on the sidewalk in front of the home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, according to authorities.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that Albert Demarest and his son, Jaydon Lee Demarest, who was living with him at the time, were involved in an argument that escalated, and that Jaydon Demarest fired a shotgun multiple times and then kicked his father several times before leaving the scene.

Albert Demarest was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Jaydon Demarest is charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felony firearm. He is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 14 in the 36th District Court, prosecutors said.