Man shot and killed on Detroit's northwest side; suspect in custody, police say

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed on Detroit's northwest side Wednesday night, police said.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 15000 block of Iliad Street around 7:22 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said.

A male suspect was taken into custody near the scene, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting appears to be isolated, and DPD's Homicide Division is investigating.