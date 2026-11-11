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Man shot and killed on Detroit's northwest side; suspect in custody, police say

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed on Detroit's northwest side Wednesday night, police said. 

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 15000 block of Iliad Street around 7:22 p.m. Wednesday. 

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said. 

A male suspect was taken into custody near the scene, according to police.   

Authorities say the shooting appears to be isolated, and DPD's Homicide Division is investigating. 

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