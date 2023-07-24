Detroit man, 31, charged in fatal shooting of his girlfriend

(CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his 34-year-old girlfriend, officials said.

Eugene Demarcus McKeithan Detroit Police Department

Eugene Demarcus McKeithan, of Detroit, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm in the fatal shooting of Veronica Smart, also of Detroit.

At about 1:08 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, Detroit officers were dispatched to Marseilles and Minerva streets after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim lying face down in the street, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to her head.

Medics pronounced the victim, 34-year-old Smart, dead at the scene.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, McKeithan allegedly shot and killed Smart while driving near the intersection. Officials say McKeithan also allegedly pulled Smart from the vehicle before leaving the scene.

Detroit officers arrested McKeithan later that same day.

He was arraigned on Sunday, July 23, and remains in jail. His probable cause conference is scheduled for July 31, and his preliminary examination is set for Aug. 7.