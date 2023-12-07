Detroit man gets 10 years for dealing drugs while on supervised release for another drug offense

(CBS DETROIT) - A 40-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection to dealing drugs while he was on pretrial release for another drug offense, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced.

Rickey Butler was sentenced for this crime on Thursday, Dec. 7, by United States District Judge Denise Page Hood.

Butler was ordered to wear a GPS tether when he was released for controlled substance and firearm offenses.

On March 4, 2022, while wearing the tether, Butler possessed fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine and had the intent of distributing the drugs. He also had a gun, which he used to protect the drugs.

In addition, Butler admitted to authorities that he had been selling drugs for eight years.

"This sentencing shows the unwavering commitment by the FBI and our law enforcement partners to remove traffickers who conspire to distribute harmful drugs in our communities," said Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson of the FBI in Michigan. "We will continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in narcotics trafficking to safeguard Michigan's streets and

communities."

Butler's case was investigated by the FBI as well as the Detroit and Livonia police.