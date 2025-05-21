Detroit Lions reportedly withdraw proposal to change NFL playoff seeding format

The Detroit Lions have withdrawn their proposal to change the NFL playoff seeding format after feeling little support, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported.

The Lions proposed ranking seeds based on the team's overall season record instead of division wins after the 2024 regular season, when the Minnesota Vikings were the No. 5 seed in the NFC despite having a better record than the No. 3 Buccaneers and No. 4 Rams.

The Lions ended the regular season with a 15-2 record and the No. 1 seed after beating the Vikings in Week 18. If the proposed rule had been in place last season, the Lions would have remained the No.1 seed; however, the Vikings, which had a 14-3 record, would have been right behind Detroit. Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles, also had a 14-3 record.

To pass, all proposals submitted to the NFL Competition Committee must be approved by at least 24 of the 32 NFL owners.

Meanwhile, the Lions were among several teams that opposed the "tush push" ban proposed by the Green Bay Packers. The play, which the Eagles widely use, allows players to line up behind and around the quarterback and push him forward for short yards.

On Wednesday, the proposed ban failed to reach the 75% required to pass with a 22-10 vote. The Eagles were one of the teams that also voted against the ban.