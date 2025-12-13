How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams game for NFL Week 15

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Los Angeles Rams host the Detroit Lions in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. There are several ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

The Lions (8-5) avoided losing consecutive games for the first time since the 2022 season with a 44-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys last week. Detroit forced three turnovers in a matchup of teams looking to stay alive in the NFC playoff hunt.

Detroit sits in eighth place in the NFC standings, one place out of a playoff spot.

The Rams (10-3) have won seven of their last eight, including a 45-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The only blemish during the eight-game stretch was a 31-28 loss to the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers.

LA is currently on top of the NFC and owns a tiebreaker over the Seattle Seahawks (10-3) based on head-to-head win percentage.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Rams on cable?

FOX will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 14.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Rams?

Fans can stream Sunday's Lions-Rams game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Rams history

The Rams hold a 45-43-1 edge in the all-time series that dates back to 1937 when the team was known as the Cleveland Rams.

Detroit has won three of the five meetings, including a 26-20 contest to open the 2024 NFL season and a 24-23 meeting in a 2023 NFC Wild Card game.

Since the 1991 season, Detroit is 9-6 against LA.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Rams?

The Rams are 5.5-point favorites to win in Week 15.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2025 schedule:

Week 16: Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 21 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Lions at Vikings, 4:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Lions at Bears, TBD

What is the Rams' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's LA's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 16: Rams at Seahawks, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 17: Rams at Falcons, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 18: Rams vs. Cardinals, TBD