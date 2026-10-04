How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers game for NFL Week 4

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The Carolina Panthers host the Detroit Lions in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday. There are several ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns as Detroit held off former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets, 31-24, last week.

The Lions (2-1) are looking to win consecutive games for the first time in a calendar year when Detroit beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 5, 2025.

Bryce Young threw for 291 yards and a touchdown in Carolina's 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. Ryan Fitzgerald kicked four field goals in the loss as the Panthers dropped to 1-2.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Lions and the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Panthers on cable?

NBC will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Panthers?

Fans can stream Sunday's Lions-Panthers game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Panthers history

Carolina holds an 8-4-0 lead in the all-time series that dates back to the 1999 season.

The Panthers have won four of the last six meetings in the series and are 6-1 at home against the Lions.

Detroit won the most recent meeting, 42-24, on Oct. 8, 2023.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Panthers?

The Lions are 3.5-point favorites to win in Week 4.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2026 schedule:

Week 5: Lions at Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 8: Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Lions at Miami Dolphins, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Lions vs. New England Patriots, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. (Munich, Germany Game)

Week 11: Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Lions vs. Chicago Bears, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13: Lions at Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Lions vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Lions at Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 20 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: Lions vs. New York Giants, Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 17: Lions at Chicago Bears, Jan. 3 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 18: Lions at Green Bay Packers, TBD

What is the Panthers' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Carolina's 2026 schedule:

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.

Week 7: Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m.

Week 8: Panthers at Green Bay Packers, Oct. 29 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 9: Panthers vs. Denver Broncos, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Panthers at New Orleans Saints, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.

Week 11: Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 30 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 13: Panthers at Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 6 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m.

Week 16: Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD

Week 17: Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m.

Week 18: Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD