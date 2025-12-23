Detroit Lions sending 5 players to 2026 Pro Bowl Games

The Detroit Lions are sending five players to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell are joined by edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Jack Campbell as 2026 Pro Bowlers. Gibbs, Campbell, Hutchinson and Sewell were named starters.

Gibbs has been selected to his third straight Pro Bowl and joins Barry Sanders and Billy Sims as Detroit's only running backs to earn three or more Pro Bowl selections since 1966.

The 23-year-old is currently seventh in the league with 1,102 rushing yards and eighth in total scrimmage yards with 1,662 yards. Gibbs is averaging 5.31 yards per carry this season, and with his 48 career touchdowns, he has now surpassed Sanders for the most touchdowns recorded by a player through three career seasons.

Detroit is one of five NFC teams sending at least five players to the Pro Bowl, joining the Los Angeles Rams (6), San Francisco 49ers (6), Dallas Cowboys (5) and Philadelphia Eagles (5).

Hutchinson is making his second Pro Bowl appearance. The Metro Detroit native has totaled 11.5 sacks so far this season to tie a career high, along with totaling 42 tackles and a career-best four forced fumbles.

Sewell and St. Brown are making their fourth straight Pro Bowl appearances. The 25-year-old Sewell has given up just one sack and six quarterback hits through 15 games this season.

St. Brown has 98 passes for 1,194 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025 and trails only Los Angeles' Davante Adams (14) for touchdowns by wide receivers this season.

In his third season, Campbell is the first Lions linebacker to be named a Pro Bowl selection since Stephen Boyd in 2000, according to the team. The 25-year-old has tallied 159 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles in 2025.

In addition, Detroit has five players as alternates. Safety Brian Branch (first alternate), quarterback Jared Goff (first alternate), wide receiver Jameson Williams (fourth alternate), safety Kerby Joseph (fifth alternate) and tight end Sam LaPorta were all named Pro Bowl alternates.

This year's Pro Bowl Games take place on Tuesday, Feb. 3, in San Francisco at the Moscone Center South Building.

The Lions (8-7) next take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) on Christmas Day. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m.