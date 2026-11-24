Martha Firestone Ford, longtime owner of the Detroit Lions, has died at age 101, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

Ford assumed full control of the team after the death of her husband, William Clay Ford, in 2014. She transitioned to emeritus status in 2020.

Ford's death comes days before the Lions are set to take on the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. With an 8-2 record, the team currently holds the top spot in the NFC North division.

"Mrs. Ford inspired us all as a pillar of the Detroit community and the passionate matriarch of the Detroit Lions football team," the franchise said in a statement. "She will always be remembered for her fierce loyalty to her family, her community and the city of Detroit. Her presence on our sideline, in our building, and in our community will be greatly missed. We wish the entire Ford and Firestone families peace in this time of mourning."

The granddaughter of Harvey S. Firestone, founder of the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, Martha Parke Firestone was born in Akron, Ohio, in 1925 and graduated from Vassar College in 1946, one year before she married Ford Sr., thereby merging two families involved in the automotive industry.

The Fords purchased the Detroit Lions in 1963. At the time, Ford Sr. was a minority owner of the team. Their four children — Sheila Ford Hamp, Martha Ford Morse, William Clay Ford Jr. and Elizabeth Ford Kontulis — hold minority ownership of the team, with Ford Hamp currently serving as the principal owner and chair.

Ford is survived by her children, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.