Detroit Lions fans celebrate new Rivalries jerseys at Campus Martius

Detroit Lions fans came out to Campus Martius Park on Tuesday for their first chance to purchase the team's new Rivalries jersey.

"We kind of saw them online and seeing that they were going to have the pop-up down here, so we specifically came to see the jerseys and possibly purchase them," said Lions fan Jennifer Hammond.

Detroit will be debuting its new gray rivalry jersey on Nov. 1, when the Lions host the Vikings. The uniforms have "DEFEND THE DEN" stitched into the collar. The uniform also features a black carbon-fiber pattern intended to resemble the Motor City's tire treads.

"I hope it's a great season," said Lions fan Keith Blackwell. "The new gear is really nice. I like the carbon fiber accents."

"They're different, I like them," added Lions fan Sharice Eden. "I like the gray."

The pop-up event downtown featured food trucks and appearances by the Detroit Lions cheerleaders and mascot Roary.

"We knew the energy of our fans, the energy of Detroit, we knew there would be people out," said Brian Facchini, Lions chief communications and brand officer. "We've been working on this for a couple of years."

"Let's go all the way to the Super Bowl, baby," said Lions fan Brooke Hewitt.

Detroit's first game is on Sunday, Sept. 13, when the Lions host the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m.