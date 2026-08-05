Detroit Lions name Richard Haddad as president and CEO to succeed Rod Wood

The Detroit Lions on Wednesday named sports business executive Richard Haddad to lead the team as president and CEO.

Haddad, who succeeds Rod Wood, will officially join the organization in September as the Lions go into the 2026 season. Officials say Haddad will oversee all football and business operations and work with principal owner Sheila Hamp and the board of directors.

This comes with Wood stepping down after 11 seasons with the Lions.

"I am thrilled to join the Detroit Lions organization as its next President and CEO," said Haddad. "I want to thank Sheila Hamp and the Ford family for their trust in me, along with Tom Gores and Arn Tellem for 14 great years with the Pistons.

"As a lifelong Lions fan, I understand firsthand how much this team means to this city and state, and I'm honored and humbled to lead this franchise. Sheila, Rod [Wood], Brad [Holmes] and Dan [Campbell] have built an incredible foundation, and I can't wait to work with them to build on that and deliver for our fans and our community."

Haddad, a Michigan native, spent 14 years with Pistons Sports & Entertainment and the Detroit Pistons, where he served as the chief operating officer. While there, he helped lead the push for the Pistons to move from Auburn Hills to downtown Detroit and the opening of the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center.

Officials say he also helped bring the WNBA back to Detroit.

"Rich is a proven leader who understands what it means to steward an iconic sports franchise in the city of Detroit, and we are thrilled that he is bringing that experience to the Lions," said Hamp in a statement. "Throughout our process, Rich's experience, steady leadership style, and grasp on the present and future state of team sports were clear differentiators. My family and I are excited to work with Rich on driving the Lions forward in our continued pursuit to bring a championship to Detroit."