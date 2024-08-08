Detroit Lions lose to New York Giants 14-3 in Thursday's preseason game

Harris and Walz campaign in Michigan, Vance visits Detroit-area police station and more top stories

Tommy DeVito replaced an injured Drew Lock late in the first quarter and led New York on two first-half scoring drives that Eric Gray capped with runs of 48 and 1 yard as the Giants beat the Detroit Lions 14-3 Thursday night in a preseason opener limited to mostly backups.

With the game played in a light rain, neither Dan Campbell of the NFC North champion Lions nor Brian Daboll of the Giants was going to risk any starters in the contest at MetLife Stadium, close to where the teams held two fight-filled joint practices on Monday and Tuesday.

The NFL was so upset with the fisticuffs, the teams were fined $200,000 apiece.

There was barely a shove in the game, and just as much scoring.

Brandon Joseph intercepted Lock's pass over the middle and returned it 20 yards to set up a 53-yard field goal by former United Football League kicker Jake Bates with 3:21 left in the quarter.

Lock, who finished 4 of 10 for 17 yards, hurt his hip on the ensuing series and did not return.

DeVito, who became a local hero when he made the Giants roster last year as an undrafted free agent and then started six games after Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor were hurt, combined with Gray to get New York on the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Gray, a fifth-round draft pick who has been overlooked in camp after a so-so rookie season, caught a third-down, 24-yard swing pass to ignite a six-play, 91-yard touchdown drive that he capped with his long run that featured a great move to get into the open.

DeVito hit passes of 13 yards to Gray and 18 yards to tight end Tyree Jackson to set up Gray's 1-yard run. The drive started at the Lions 37 after Lions starter Nate Sudfeld was stopped by rookie Dru Phillips on a 4th-and-1.

Sudfeld played the first half and former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker started the second in the fight to back up Jared Goff, who led the Lions to the NFC title game last season. Both are coming off ACL injuries. Sudfeld finished 13 of 24 for 96 yards and an interception. Hooker was 5 of 9 for 36 yards with four runs for 34 yards.

Both led the Lions inside the Giants 10 in the second half only to be stopped on downs.

DeVito finished 8 of 15 for 92 yards. Gray ran four times for 52 yards and free agent Dante Miller had 12 carries for 63 yards.

Bates, who has a shot at being the Lions kicker after playing in the UFL with the Michigan Panthers last season, hit a 53-yarder but then missed the landing zone on the ensuing kickoff and the Giants started their drive on the New York 40.