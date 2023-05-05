Detroit Lions launching high school girls flag football league

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions are launching a high school girls flag football pilot league.

The four-team, three-week season kicks off Sunday, May 7 at Ford Field. Games will run through the month of May, with each team playing three games. Ford Field, the Lions Training Facility and Headquarters in Allen Park and Rochester Stoney Creek High School will serve as site hosts.

Rochester Community Schools, Lapeer High School, Holly High School and Madison Heights Bishop Foley United make up the initial season's roster of teams.

"Getting girls into the game of football is a huge priority both for us and the NFL," said Executive Director of Football Education Chris Fritzsching, in a statement. "One of the goals of this pilot league is to generate further interest – we know it exists already – and open the opportunity for growth. Starting with this proof of concept and expanding the number of schools participating next year would be the next step to getting girls high school flag football to become a recognized interscholastic sport in Michigan."

Currently, eight states sanction high school girls flag football.

Uniforms for the Lions pilot league are being provided by Nike, with USA Football providing the equipment.

Games kick off this weekend at Ford Field. Holly takes on Lapeer at 4 p.m., followed by Bishop Foley United taking on Rochester at 5:30 p.m.

Stoney Creek is the site for Week 2 action and sees Lapeer meeting Rochester Community Schools at 10 a.m., followed by Holly and Bishop Foley United at 11:30 a.m.

The Lions Training Facility and Headquarters hosts Week 3 play and kicks off at 10 a.m. with Lapeer and Bishop Foley United, followed by Holly and Rochester Community Schools at noon.

Schools interested in participating in future seasons can fill out an interest form here.