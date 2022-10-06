Detroit Lions' Jason Cabinda speaks to students at Old Redford High School

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda is used to blocking out distractions from the opposing side, But on his off days, it's not strange to see him opening up and inspiring a room of teenagers.

That was the case recently at Old Redford High School in Detroit as the four-year professional out of Penn State spent more than four hours engaging in meaningful conversations about the students' educational futures.

"I do this because these young people need to see someone like me, who has overcome obstacles, yet bound for higher achievement," said Cabinda.

Cabinda joined forces with the nonprofit organization Athletes for Charity as part of his personal mission to spread the word that the roots to success are found in the path of education.