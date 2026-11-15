Lions fans flock to German restaurant Dakota Inn in Detroit for overseas game

In their first-ever game in Germany, the Detroit Lions emerged victorious against the New England Patriots.

Because of the time difference, fans got to check out all the action at a local German restaurant early Sunday morning.

Located on John R. Road in Detroit, the Dakota Inn was jam-packed with Lions fans for the game.

"A beautiful place like this. So fun. Bring the Lions with it. You have a great environment and tons of great people around you," Jennifer Perry, a Lions Fan, said.

While some fans made the trip to Germany, others unfortunately missed their flight because of Friday's nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration.

People in Detroit still had a great time.

"We had considered going over to Germany and wanted to watch the game, but plans changed. Things didn't work out. But this is the next best thing: getting to hang out with a bunch of my friends early in the morning," Wade Rose, a Lions Fan, said.

Outside on the patio, fans huddled around fire pits to stay warm while they cheered on the team.

"It's worth it. The energy here, being around people that love the Lions, and it's fun, and I'm happy," Linda Boyd, a Lions Fan, said.

The game may have started at 9:30 a.m., but it's a party, so the fans were celebrating with German food and beer.

Sunday marked the first time in franchise history the Lions played in Germany and their first international game in more than a decade. It's an exciting achievement for superfans.

"I think it's super cool that, you know, the rest of the world gets to see the Lions. I mean, the fans here are so passionate. We love this team, and we're really, really hoping that we put on a show for the rest of the world today," Rose said.

The Lions routed the Patriots 35-10 and improved their record to 7-2.