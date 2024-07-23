Face of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell carved into corn maze at Michigan farm

(CBS DETROIT) - A Southeast Michigan farm has created a Detroit Lions-inspired corn maze, getting fans excited for football season.

Choice Farm Market in Webberville created a corn maze in the shape of Dan Campbell's face. This comes after Campbell, the head coach of the Lions, led the team to its best season in 32 years.

The maze features Campbell wearing a baseball cap with "Grit" on it, with a lion's mane around his face. It also features the team slogans "Go Lions" and "One Pride."

Every year, the farm creates a special maze for its guests to enjoy, and this year's, by Precision Mazes, immediately grabbed the attention of NFL fans and players.

Fans will be able to check out the corn maze on Sept. 28 when it opens to the public for the season. The farm says visitors will find Lions-inspired activities throughout it.

"The Maze will not only be challenging, but also pays homage to our Fearless leader who brought our Lions from the depths of losing and the doormat of the NFL to put us on the brink of the Super Bowl," Choice Farm Market said in a social media post. "Never before have we confidently been able to even talk about that!"

There will be photo opportunities and interactive activities that will test visitors' knowledge of the Lions.

Coming off its best season in decades, the Detroit Lions extended the contracts of coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes through the 2027 season.

The Detroit Lions training camp officially begins this week, with veterans reporting Tuesday and practice starting Wednesday.