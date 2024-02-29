Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell receives A+ grade on NFL Players Association report card

(CBS DETROIT) - The NFL Players Association released its 2024 report card, showing some improvements in the Detroit Lions.

The team ranked 13th this year, compared to 15th in 2023.

NFLPA used an A-F grading scale for the treatment of families, food and cafeteria, nutritionist and dietician, locker room, training room, training staff, weight room, strength coaches, team travel, head coach, and ownership.

Lions received its highest grade of an A+ for head coach Dan Campbell. The report puts Campbell as the third highest-ranked head coach in the league.

"The players clearly enjoy working for him, with respondents calling out his willingness to listen to their locker room," read the report.

In 2023, Campbell led the team to a historic season, winning its first playoff game in 32 years. The Lions advanced to the NFC championship, losing to the San Francisco 49ers.

The team released a mini-movie highlighting the 2023 season.

In other categories, the team maintained a B grade for the treatment of families and improved its ranking from 12th to eighth. The team also saw a higher grade for its training room, from D+ in 2023 to B in 2024.

The team received its lowest grade in food/cafeteria (C grade) and nutritionist (C+). According to the report, 67% of players felt they had an individualized plan with a nutritionist.

When it comes to food, players felt that while there were improvements, they wanted to see more variety in food options.