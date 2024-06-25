Detroit Lions release 2024 training camp schedule

Testimony resumes in Woll murder trial, Detroit Riverfront Conservancy gets $35M and more stories

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions are gearing up for the 2024 training camp ahead of the upcoming season.

The training camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will open on July 27 at the team's training facility (222 Republic Drive, Allen Park). Training will continue through Aug. 14, less than a month before the team takes on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the regular season.

Lions fans can register for free tickets to attend beginning July 16. Three of those practices will be exclusive for Lions Loyal Members.

The gates will open one hour before practice. There will be giveaways, interactive games, face painting and balloon artists, and Detroit-area food trucks.

For more information, visit the Detroit Lions website.

2024 Detroit Lions training camp

Saturday, July 27: 8:30 a.m., gate opens at 7:30 a.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members)

8:30 a.m., gate opens at 7:30 a.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members) Monday, July 29: 8:30 a.m., gate opens at 7:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m., gate opens at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30: 8:30 a.m., gate opens at 7:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m., gate opens at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31: 8:30 a.m., gate opens at 7:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m., gate opens at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1: 8:30 a.m., gate opens at 7:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m., gate opens at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2: 8:30 a.m., gate opens at 7:30 a.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members)

8:30 a.m., gate opens at 7:30 a.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members) Sunday, Aug. 11: 1:15 p.m., gate opens at 12:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m., gate opens at 12:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12: 6 p.m., gate opens at 5 p.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members)

6 p.m., gate opens at 5 p.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members) Wednesday, Aug. 14: 8:30 a.m., gate opens at 7:30 a.m.

What to know about the practices

Parking will be available near the Lions' headquarters and training facility. More information will be released closer to the start of practice.

Training is held outdoors; however, it could move indoors due to inclement weather. Fans are prohibited from a recording or live-streaming practice, and re-entry will not be allowed. Phones must be placed in silent or vibrating mode.

The following items are not permitted in practice:

Professional cameras (lenses over five inches long and/or 50mm or above)

Any video cameras

Selfie sticks

Drones

Food, beverages and coolers

Lawn chairs, blankets and umbrellas

Purses larger than a clutch or backpacks.



Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags are allowed as long as they do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. Medically necessary items after proper inspection at the gate are exceptions. Small clutch bags, camera and binocular cases no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are also allowed.