Detroit Lions announce 2026 training camp schedule

The Detroit Lions announced their 2026 training camp schedule on Tuesday, with five dates open to the general public.

The Lions will host open practices at the team's training facility (222 Republic Drive, Allen Park), beginning Aug. 2 and continuing through Aug. 19. The team will have five practices open to the general public and four exclusively for Lions Loyal Members. Unlike in past years, the Lions will not have joint practices this summer.

Detroit has three preseason games on tap for 2026, including one game at Ford Field against the Washington Commanders at noon on Aug. 22. The Lions also have road games against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 13 and the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 29.

2026 Detroit Lions training camp

Sunday, Aug. 2 : 8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members, Back Together Weekend)

: 8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members, Back Together Weekend) Monday, Aug. 3: 8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4: 8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 : 8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m.

: 8:30 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7: 10:30 a.m., gates open at 9:30 a.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members)

10:30 a.m., gates open at 9:30 a.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members) Monday, Aug. 10: 10:30 a.m., gates open at 9:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m., gates open at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11: 10:30 a.m., gates open at 9:30 a.m. (Community Partner Day)

10:30 a.m., gates open at 9:30 a.m. (Community Partner Day) Sunday, Aug. 16: 10:30 a.m., gates open at 9:30 a.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members)

10:30 a.m., gates open at 9:30 a.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members) Monday, Aug. 17: 6 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members)

6 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m. (exclusive to Lions Loyal Members) Wednesday, Aug. 19: 12 p.m., gates open at 11 a.m.

How to get tickets for Lions training camp

Fans can register for free tickets to attend practices, beginning at 10 a.m. on July 21. There is a max of four tickets per person. Four of the 10 practices are exclusive to Detroit Lions Loyal Members.

Following each day of practice, select Lions players will be available for fan autographs around the facility. However, autographs are not guaranteed. Fans can purchase Lions merchandise at an on-site trailer. Food, giveaways, interactive games and activities are included at all sessions.

What to know about Lions training camp

All practice sessions are held outdoors at the Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park. In case of inclement weather, practice will be moved indoors and closed to the public. Gates open one hour before practice each day.

Parking is free and available at select lots near the performance center.

The following items are not permitted at practices:

Professional cameras (lenses over five inches long and/or 50mm or above)

Any video cameras

Selfie sticks

Drones

Food, beverages and coolers

Lawn chairs, blankets and umbrellas

Purses larger than a clutch or backpacks.

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags are allowed as long as they do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, as well as medically necessary items (subject to inspection). Small clutch bags, camera and binocular cases no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are also permitted.