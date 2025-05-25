2 men hospitalized after shooting at Detroit house party

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

Two men are in the hospital after a shooting at a house party in Detroit late Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 8500 block of Wisconsin Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police at the scene found a man in his 20s who had been shot in the ankle. He was taken to the hospital.

Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett says responding officers later learned that a man in his 20s had been shot in the shoulder at the party and ended up at the hospital.

A verbal argument at the party led to the shooting, according to Pritchett.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or leave an anonymous tip here.