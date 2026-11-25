A house fire that claimed the life of 7-year-old Mikhi Williams in Detroit has been determined to have been caused by arson, and the case is now a homicide investigation.

"This is a devastating and senseless tragedy, and those responsible must be held accountable," a Detroit Fire Department official said. "The case has been turned over to the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Division, and detectives are actively working to identify and bring those responsible to justice."

The fire was reported by an emergency call at about 2:12 a.m. November 19 from the 2900 block of Lawrence Street. Firefighters worked during what they said were difficult conditions with both the first and second floors of the home engulfed in flames.

He was found inside the home by firefighters.

The boy's mother and two older siblings were injured in the blaze. Firefighters found the mother inside the home. She was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital. The older children escaped before emergency crews arrived and were taken to Children's Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

"Today, we received the devastating news that the house fire that took the life of 7-year-old Mikhi Williams last week was intentionally set. Learning this makes this tragedy even more heartbreaking, senseless and infuriating," Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said.

"Please keep the Williams family in your prayers. The city is going to continue to wrap its arms around the family as they continue to process and try to heal from their unimaginable loss. I am confident that the Detroit Police Department will find whoever was responsible for this unspeakable crime, but they are going to need the community's support."

Investigators ask that anyone who has information about the circumstances of the fire call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Division at 313-596-2260, call Detroit's Fire Investigation Division at 313.628.2900., submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip online at DetroitRewards.tv.