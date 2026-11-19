A young boy has died, with three others injured, in the aftermath of a house fire early Thursday in Detroit.

The Detroit Fire Department said the emergency call was placed at about 2:12 a.m., reporting that a fire had erupted in the 2900 block of Lawrence Street and that people were possibly trapped inside. This location is east of Livernois Avenue and north of Interstate 96.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes and found both the first and second floors of the home engulfed in flames. A 14-year-old boy and a younger girl had both managed to get out of the house, but needed medical attention.

As crews began to work on the fire amid what officials said were difficult conditions, they found the 7-year-old boy inside. He died as a result of his injuries.

"He did not have a chance," fire officials said about the child.

Firefighters then found the mother of the family, who was seriously injured, near the rear of the home and were able to rescue her. The woman was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The surviving children were both taken to Children's Hospital, firefighters said. The boy has been admitted for smoke inhalation and burns; the girl is under observation.

The fire did spread to the home next door. That home was also searched, but firefighters concluded no one was home at the time.

The fire was out at about 4 a.m., but crews remained on scene for another couple of hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In the meantime, Detroit Fire Department's chief chaplain has gone to Detroit Receiving Hospital on behalf of the mother.

"The City of Detroit will wrap its arms around the family and provide any resources we can as they work to heal and recover," the department said.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield also has issued the following statement: