2 children inside Detroit home during fire brought out by firefighters

Two kids inside a Detroit home during a fire late Saturday morning were evacuated from the residence by firefighters, according to the city's fire department.

Crews responded to the incident on the 2500 block of Woodstock Drive near the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Eight Mile Road just before 11:40 a.m. At least one person reported that the children, ages 12 and 5, were trapped on the second floor of the home, officials said.

Firefighters found flames inside the home and immediately brought the kids out by bringing them down a ladder, according to the city agency. Crews that arrived at the scene after them put out the blaze.

The children were taken to a hospital. Officials said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators are working to learn what caused of the fire.