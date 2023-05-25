Detroit honors student, designer and soon-to-be author earns proper send-off to prom

(CBS DETROIT) - Being a designer, a soon-to-be-author and one of the top students in class is not easy but for one University Prep Academy student, it's earned her a proper send-off to prom.

"I am a fanatic. I'm 100%. I'm her biggest fan. I'm very proud of Madison," said Denise Douglas, mother of Madison Douglas.

For University Prep Academy student Madison Douglas, prom marks the end of a lot of memorable, sleepless nights.

"I was up until 2 a.m. every night. It was a lot," Madison Douglas said laughingly.

Holding one of the top GPAs in her class, Madison also has her own designer clothing line.

"It's called 'Mad.' I started it when I was in middle school, and now it's really just starting to take off," Madison Douglas said.

And while she's at it, Madison is also authoring a book.

Madison caught the eyes of two local entrepreneurs searching for students they could sponsor for prom. And after learning about Madison, 313 Believe Staffing owner and youth advocate Mario Kelly says he knew she was it.

"My company, 313 Believe Staffing and Professional Group, came together. It was a no-brainer as far as her being a candidate. For her being an entrepreneur, looking for in the future, setting up her life, and also having a 4.18-grade point average, that's impressive," Kelly said.

Thanks to her academic success, Madison says it has earned her a spot to study at Bowling Green State University next year.