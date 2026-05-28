Detroit police, fire officials detail months of planning ahead of Grand Prix weekend

As Detroit prepares to welcome thousands of people downtown for Grand Prix weekend, city leaders say public safety has been a months-long effort.

Officials from the Detroit Police Department, Detroit Fire Department, the Downtown Detroit Partnership, and Grand Prix organizers say they've been coordinating for months, with gates opening Friday morning.

"The planning process has been great. The stakeholders that we work with, including every one of these gentlemen and their relative teams behind me, have been incredibly supportive," said Michael Montri, president of Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Fire officials say preparations have also included additional resources aimed at keeping large crowds safe throughout the weekend.

"We've augmented our emergency services, as well as focusing on providing crowd management control, hazardous material monitoring, and making sure that we protect our waterways," said Detroit Fire Marshal Donald Thomas.

Police say there will be both visible and unseen resources downtown, including enhanced technology to address crime, crowd management and tools to address concerns seen in other cities around large youth gatherings.

"Should that happen, we will certainly respond accordingly and swiftly, not to criminalize anyone just for being present in a space, but the minute that there's any disorderly conduct, unruly, or anything of that nature, the resources that I didn't give a number will act very, very swiftly," said Detroit Police First Assistant Chief Franklin Hayes.

Officials say Grand Prix weekend isn't just about the race – it's also a chance to show off the Motor City to a global audience.

"Millions of people around the world will be watching Detroit this weekend. Let's make sure we show them a great party, we show them a great event, and we show them just how incredible downtown Detroit is," said Eric Larson, CEO of Downtown Detroit Partnership.

Officials also want people to know half of the Grand Prix course will remain open to the public and downtown ambassadors in yellow jackets will be available throughout the weekend to help people navigate the area.