Detroit Grand Prix reveals murals designed by students

While preparations for the 2026 Detroit Grand Prix continue over the next few weeks, one project is already complete: the artwork.

Seven murals designed by students from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit were revealed on Wednesday.

Two of them belong to Harmony H., a student with the Boys and Girls Club.

"Both of them is based on what I see around Detroit and like, what would I like. So, I always drive down, because my school is down here, so I just took that and made into my artwork," she said.

Harmony says it was easy to find inspiration, adding, "I love Detroit because its culture and its art. I see murals around here, everywhere."

Each mural depicts one of the city's seven districts. They will be on display on the trackside barrier walls during Grand Prix weekend.

"I like to draw personally, so I just took that, and some of it is hand-drawn, so just took the skill that I already know and then put it into my piece," Harmony said.3

Racecar driver Jordan Taylor says the partnership between the Grand Prix and the Boys and Girls Club represents community and creativity.

"It's great just seeing all the community embrace the track and the track embrace the community. You don't see that a lot around the other tracks we go to in the different cities. So that's what makes it a little bit more special when you come here to Detroit," Taylor said.

College for Creative Studies senior Reden Lee was selected to have her digital design featured as this year's official poster.

"My professors told me to draw something that was fun and to draw something that was more me. This is what I came up with, naturally. It's my style. It's very fun and whimsical and cartoony," Lee said.

The brand-new but avid racing fan still can't believe people will buy her art.

"It's very hard to still believe that that's going to happen. It's just such an honor that so many people are going to have my art open their walls and to be the face of Detroit Grand Prix, it's unbelievable," Lee said.

The 36th Detroit Grand Prix is May 29-31, 2026